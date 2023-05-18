SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Utah man identified as “Superman” for allegedly human trafficking a missing 17-year-old girl after a staff member at a local clinic alerted authorities of suspicious behavior during a visit.

Kent Weston Busco, 46, faces felony charges of human trafficking of a child, aggravated exploitation of prostitution involving a child, sexual exploitation, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 17-year-old.

The warrant was issued for Busco’s arrest on Wednesday, May 17, and orders to hold him without bail pending trial.

Court documents say the teenage girl was reported missing by her mother in December 2022. Police say while she was missing, she met Busco and referred to him to police as “Superman.” The girl said Busco paid her to have sex with him and promised he would “pay her anything,” including offering to buy her a new pair of shoes.

Busco allegedly provided the girl with methamphetamine and cigarettes, as well as introduced her to heroin, which he had her smoke despite her saying she didn’t want to. According to the court documents, Busco took the girl’s phone during their time together and would get angry if she tried to get it back.

During a visit to a Salt Lake City medical clinic, the girl and Busco were asking staff for clean hypodermic needles. Clinic staff said Busco wouldn’t allow the teen girl to leave his line of sight and repeatedly spoke over her instead of allowing her to talk to staff.

When the staff was able to separate the girl from Busco, she reportedly began crying and telling staff she had been sexually assaulted by Busco multiple times. Staff called the Utah Attorney General’s Office and police were able to identify Busco.

A search of the girl’s phone reportedly found multiple videos of Busco sexually assaulting the girl.

Documents say Busco is homeless and has a “lengthy criminal history” including 14 felony convictions and 35 convictions.

Charges are allegations only. All charged persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.