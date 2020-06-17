OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) -Police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a West Jordan woman whose body was found in Ogden Canyon last month.

During a press conference, Weber County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested Andy Dane Oketang Dennis, 37. The woman’s ex-boyfriend. Dennis was booked Wednesday on charges of murder and obstruction of justice.

RELATED: Family, police identify woman found dead in Ogden Canyon, death ruled suspicious

Andy Dennis

The family of Lopine “Chynna” Toilolo, 30, reported her missing on Sunday May 10th. But said police could not file an official missing person case at that time as they were unsure where she went missing from.

The family then turned to social media in a plea to help find her.

On Tuesday Investigators received a 911 call around 6 p.m. of a body in Ogden Canyon. The family, and law enforcement later identified the body as Toilolo.

Friends and family had suspected Dennis was behind her death but it wasn’t until Tuesday, June 17 they were able to make an arrest.

RELATED: Family of woman found dead in Ogden Canyon speaks out

Her family says her death could have been avoided and they tried to get her to move out of state to get her away from what they called a “toxic relationship.”

Her best friend Nathan Vete said they purchased a ticket because they live in Arizona and told her the best thing for her was to get out of Utah and getaway.

But Chynna comes from a tight-knit family, and friends and family say she didn’t want to leave them.

The Toilolos say they won’t give up on getting justice for Chynna.

Family-friends have set up a go-fund-me you can support the family here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/toilolo-family.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

*As more details emerge about Dennis’ arrest, we will continue to update this story*