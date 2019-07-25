Arrest made in connection with Layton apartment fire

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man is behind bars, accused of recklessness in connection with a three-alarm apartment fire in Layton.

Angel David Colebrook, 20, was booked into Davis County Jail Tuesday on charges of reckless burning and reckless endangerment.

The 3-alarm fire broke out at Layton Meadow Apartments Monday afternoon.

“Colebrook reported the fire started as a result of him playing with a lighter and incense candle,” a press release from the Layton City Police Dept. stated.

Gasoline he had stored in the fire had spilled on the floor, accelerating the growth of the fire, officials said.

There were 24 units damaged in the fire.

Other charges may be coming in this case, investigators said.

What others are clicking on: