Arrest made after threat to two Jordan School District schools

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- An arrest was made Friday after a threat was made over social media involving two schools in the Jordan School District.

Adminstration at Sunset Ridge Middle School and Copper Hills High School sent out an email to parents Friday morning with the details.

“A tip was sent to Copper Hills High School and Sunset Ridge Middle School’s administration through the SafeUT app regarding a threat of school violence involving a specific student over Snapchat,” the email stated.

The West Jordan Police Dept. investigated and made an arrest, the statement said.

School officials said officers say the threat has been contained. Details behind the specific threat were not released.

“Student safety is always a top priority and we appreciate our partnership with police and SafeUT,” administration stated.

The SafeUT app is a statewide crisis chat and tip line that provides real-time crisis intervention to youth through live chat and a confidential tip program – right from your smartphone.

