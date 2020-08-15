Armed nightclub employee shoots, kills man who pulled a gun in downtown Salt Lake City club

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – An employee at a downtown Salt Lake City nightclub fatally shot a man who brought a gun into the club early Saturday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Salt Lake City Police had Club Echo at 134 West Pierpont Avenue roped off into the daylight hours Saturday as detectives collected evidence in the deadly shooting.

Lt. Brett Olsen with Salt Lake City Police Department said the 27-year-old man in question was at the club earlier that evening. Then he left the club, for reasons as of yet unknown.

The 27-year-old reportedly later returned to the club around 1:00 a.m., this time entering through a back of side door.

Once inside the club, it appears the 27-year-old man pulled out his gun.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the call went out to Salt Lake City Police saying multiple shots had been fired inside the club and people were running out of the club.

Reports of a possible active shooter followed the initial call of shots fired. It’s unclear if those gun shots were fired by the 27-year-old suspect or not.

Screams could be heard over police scanners as officers approached the nightclub.

An armed employee at the nightclub Saturday morning opened fire at the 27-year-old man with a gun, according to Lt. Olsen of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Severely wounded, the 27-year-old apparently managed to stumble out of the nightclub before collapsing outside.

Lt. Olsen said police officers on the scene attempted life-saving measures on the 27-year-old when they arrived, but he succumbed to his injuries, dying on the scene.

Police said there were no outstanding suspects in this case and there have not been reports of any other injuries.

Investigators are looking into a motive as to why the 27-year-old left the club in the first place then later decided to return with a firearm.

As of publication, detectives with Salt Lake City Police Department were still collecting evidence on the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

