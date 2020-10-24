Armed man dies in officer-involved shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – An armed man died Friday night after being shot by deputies in Weber County.

Accoring to Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Weber Area 911 received a call of a man with a gun in Huntsville.

The man was seen by a homeowner attempting to break into a trailer parked in front of their house and had fired several shots during this time.

Deputies from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and a Deputy from Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded. When they arrived the armed man confronted them and made aggressive actions towards them, resulting in two deputies firing shots.

The man was hit by the gunfire and medical aid was given immediately, however, he died at the scene. ​The man’s identity has not been released.

No Deputies or other parties were injured in this incident. The investigation was turned over to the Weber County Office Officer Involved Critical Incident Team, per protocol. The Deputy from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation, per policy. ​