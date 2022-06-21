SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) _ The Salt Lake City Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed two banks Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the first robbery happened at 4:32 p.m. at the Deseret Credit Union at 9235 South Village Shop Drive in Sandy.

The second robbery happened at 5:52 p.m. at the America First Credit Union at 1799 South Pioneer Road.



Courtesy: SLCPD

The armed robbery suspect passed a note and “referenced a firearm,” according to police.

In the Sandy robbery, the suspect had a firearm exposed in his front waistband and touched the firearm several times during the commission of the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s, approximately 5’6” tall, with a skinny build and slight facial hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored button-up shirt with a collar and dark dress pants with a belt.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should call 911 and reference Tuesday’s robbery.

No other details have been released.