Arkansas man arrested for human trafficking pregnant woman in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 27-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail on Tuesday after police said they discovered he had trafficked a woman across several states and forced her into prostitution.

According to arresting documents, an undercover detective with the Organized Crime Unit made contact with a female on Tuesday who he located from an advertisement on a popular website for prostitution.

The detective began a conversation with the woman who stated she was at a hotel in Salt Lake City and would see the detective for a certain amount of money. The detective went to the hotel room where the woman agreed to conduct a sex act in exchange for money and was taken into custody, documents state.

The woman said she was staying at the hotel with a male identified as D. Anthony Shaw who they were able to locate at the hotel walking around, according to documents.

The victim said she had come from Arkansas with Shaw and traveled through California and he had been assisting her in posting advertisements and setting up “dates” with suspected johns while in California as well as Utah, documents state.

The woman said Shaw would be with her while setting up the “dates” and would collect the money from her afterward and keep it. She said Shaw would encourage her to conduct prostitution to make money for him, according to documents.

The woman said Shaw keeps her Social Security card and he does not work and uses the proceeds from the prostitution to pay for all their living expenses and transportation across state lines, documents state.

The woman told police she is currently three months pregnant with Shaw’s child and is considered his fiance.

During an interview, Shaw admitted to police to posting advertisements for the woman and setting up her dates with suspected John’s. Shaw also admitted to traveling from Arkansas through California, documents state.

Documents state Shaw currently has a warrant for his arrest out of Arkansas for weapons charges. He has no criminal history, no family and no ties in Utah.

He faces second-degree felony human trafficking and money laundering and third-degree felony fugitive from justice charges.

