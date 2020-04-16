Are you participating in ‘The Great Utah Shakeout?’

Utah (ABC4 News) – Thursday is Utah’s “Great Utah Shakeout” day.

Each year Utahns are encouraged to participate in earthquake drills to prepare us for possible earthquakes.

Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. all Utahns are invited to participate in “The Great Utah Shakeout” drill. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to help people and organizations ensure they’re prepared for the possibility of Utah experienceing a major earthquake.

The following video has been created to show what may happen in a Wasatch fault earthquake were to happen and gives tips on how to best prepare.

