Are you getting a check? New stimulus aid set for debate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The details have yet to be worked out, but upon returning to Congress from its current recess next week, the Senate is expected to pass a second round of stimulus aid called the HEROES Act.

What exactly does this mean amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

“We got hit with this shock in March,” said Natalie Gochnour, Director of the Kem C. Garner Policy Institute at the Unviversity of Utah. “We had unemployment skyrocket, and it put us in a situation where we had to provide immediate aid to families.”

Nationally, 48 million Americans filed jobless claims.

In Utah, the latest numbers show more than 90,000 were filed for the week of July 28th to July 4th.

At the end of July, enhanced jobless benefits are set to expire.

“In the original CARES ACT, Congress provides $1,200 that was helpful in getting through that,” said Gochnour. “Their unemployment insurance, they added $600 per week to the unemployment benefits, and that’s what expires at the end of July.”

So who and how much can Americans expect to be paid?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hinting that there maybe certain criteria recipients have to meet potentially keeping one-time payments between $1,200 to $2,000.

It’s possible only people who make $40,000 and under may receive them.

“There will be a big debate about how to use federal stimulus correctly,” said Gochnour. “One option is the direct payment to individuals and I do think we’ll see that again. Utah interestingly has sustained less economic damage than other states. Our economy hasn’t contracted as much and our unemployment rates are lower.”