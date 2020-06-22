SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As swimming pools and water parks open across the state, many wonder how safe are they when it comes spreading COVID-19?

Pool experts say the chemicals used in swimming pools are pretty strong and should stop the virus from transporting from person to person through the water, but that does not mean the public should relax on precautions when going to public pools and water parks.

The Utah Department of Health said they share the same message as the Center for Disease Control:

“There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds. Additionally, proper operation of these aquatic venues and disinfection of the water (with chlorine or bromine) should inactivate the virus,” a statement issued by UDOH to ABC4.

Pool experts warn that while the virus might not be waterborne, the virus can still spread through contact with chairs, tables, stairs, rails, floatation devices, and other items with a tangible surface that was touched by an infected individual.

“Individuals should continue to protect themselves and others at public pools, hot tubs, and water playgrounds, both in and out of the water – for example, by staying at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with and wearing masks when not in the water. ”