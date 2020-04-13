Are people misbehaving due to the pandemic?

From speeding and driving recklessly to gathering in large crowds, are people misbehaving because they have cabin fever due to the COVID19 pandemic?

Over the weekend, there were two deadly accidents in Salt Lake County where each driver was killed instantly after crashing due to speeding.

In the past weeks, Utah Highway Patrol says it’s seen an uptick in stopping cars going over a 100 miles per hour.

“I think people have a mentality that we’re not going to stop them just because of COVID19,” said Trooper Geoffrey Parker. “We’re trying to take precautions, but public safety is our first priority.”

Parker explains what he thinks is behind the uptick.

“I think they’re just taking advantage of less traffic on the roadway,” he said. “Our message to those who want to speed is the speed limit still applies even though there’s less cars on the roadway, we are out there stopping cars for speed.”

When it comes to social distancing, hundreds were captured around the State Capitol enjoying the cherry blossoms on Saturday. On Sunday, another crowd was captured at Liberty Park.

ABC4 reached out to Salt Lake County to get clarification on Mayor Jenny Wilson’s stay-at-home order.

According to the health department, people are allowed to leave their homes for physical activity.

They are however expected to stay at least six feet away from other people who don’t live in their household.