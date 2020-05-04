Are businesses reopening too soon?

Is Utah reopening too soon? Since Friday, businesses have once again began reopening their doors to the public after being closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a unique time we live in right now,” said Tyler Yagi, a shopper. “Lots of uncertainty.”

Yagi spoke to ABC4 on Sunday about his concerns about Fashion Place Mall reopening on Tuesday.

“I think at some point, we need to get there.”

According to the mall’s website, it will reopen on May 5th followed by City Creek reopening one day later.

“You know it’s a little bit scary considering cases are still continuing to climb, but at the same time it’s nice to see us getting back to some level of normalcy,” said Yagi.

The quest to regain normalcy continues the momentum behind reopening the state. It’s after guidelines were relaxed this past Friday.

But, is it too soon? Especially since experts say Utah won’t hit its peak in COVID-19 cases for weeks.

“Our time will probably be from mid-May to June,” said Dr. Paul Krakovitz, Intermountain Chief Medical Officer in a news conference on April 11th.

In the past 24 hours, Utah’s experienced the largest increase in cases since the pandemic began with 194 people testing positive. It brings the state’s total to more than 5,100 cases.

“Even though we are reopening places of our economy and society those principles still hold,” said Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist on Friday.

The principles she’s referring to are what she calls the “keys” to preventing additional spreading.

“It’s going to be staying home if you have symptoms, or staying home if you’ve come into contact with someone who has COVID19,” she explained.