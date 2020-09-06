MOAB Utah, (ABC4 News) – Utahns are out enjoying our great outdoors in force, and now Arches National Park is full and temporarily closed. In a tweet, park officials said they are temporarily delaying entries into the park.
People who want to get into the park will have to come back another time or consider trying again a few hours later or visit other nearby attractions.
- Arches National Park is full, come back another time, or try later
