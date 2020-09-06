Arches National Park is full, come back another time, or try later

View of the Delicate Arch at sunset in the Arches National Park near Moab, Utah on April 21, 2018. – The park which has over 2000 arches that were formed over 100 million years by a combination of water, ice, extreme temperatures and underground salt movement. (Photo by Mark Ralston / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

MOAB Utah, (ABC4 News) – Utahns are out enjoying our great outdoors in force, and now Arches National Park is full and temporarily closed. In a tweet, park officials said they are temporarily delaying entries into the park.

People who want to get into the park will have to come back another time or consider trying again a few hours later or visit other nearby attractions.