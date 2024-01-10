SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! After an active Tuesday night with several snow squall warnings along the Wasatch Front, we get a repeat performance as another winter storm will track through Utah today.

The bottom line? Another winter storm will move through the state today bringing widespread snow potential statewide.

Before we get into the storm, it’s worth noting that temperatures remain cold today. For most, highs will be in the 20s and 30s with only a couple of areas like St. George sneaking into the low 40s.

This incoming storm moves in a little earlier than Tuesday’s system and will bring even more snow to the northern half of the state, but between the second half of Wednesday into Thursday, this storm will bring some moisture down to southern Utah as well. There will even be potential for additional bands of heavy snow called snow squalls.

A snow squall is a quick-moving blast of snow with cold air that creates sudden whiteout conditions with the potential to flash-freeze any moisture on the roads. The timing of this potential squall could lead to some big road issues Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, including along parts of the Wasatch Front. Drivers should take note that travel on major roads like I-15 could be impacted by snow squalls on Wednesday.

Due to this series of winter storms, the National Weather Service has already issued winter alerts for a good chunk of northern Utah. The Winter Storm Warnings pertain to the Wasatch Mountains, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and the Western Uintas.

The warnings are in effect now and will continue through early Thursday morning with 12″+ snow expected. Travel along mountain routes is expected to be treacherous, at times, with periods of heavy snow and gusty winds impacting visibility with blowing snow and high snow drifts.

Several Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Northern and Central Utah have been issued as well. Advisories will go into effect for Cache Valley, eastern Box Elder County, the Bear River Valley/Bear Lake, the Wasatch Front, the Tooele and Rush Valleys, Central Mountains, Sanpete Valley and parts of Juab and Millard Counties. These advisories are also now in effect and like the warnings, will continue through 5 AM Thursday. Generally, 4″+ is expected for most valleys, 8″+ for the benches, 10″+ for mountain valleys including the Wasatch Back, and the central mountains could pick up between 6-12″.

Overall, snow totals will climb through Thursday, and we even have the chance of lake effect snow to bring higher totals to targeted spots south and east of the Great Salt Lake. These storms will hit the Ogden Valley hard, with Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah, Davis and Utah counties looking at accumulating snow. Wasatch Front valleys can expect 4-10 inches of snow from today through Thursday, with higher totals, between 8-16 inches, expected for the benches.

Northern Utah mountain valleys, including the Wasatch Back, could see between 10 and 20 inches stack up. The storm also pushes into central Utah, where valleys will see between 3 to 6 inches of snow and the mountains will pick up between 8 to 16 inches of snow through Thursday. Snow amounts lessen the further south and east you go, but Castle Country and the Uinta Basin could see a few inches, while valleys in southern Utah could pick up anywhere from a trace to 3 inches over the next two days. Even St. George could see a skiff of snow between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

With a northwesterly flow in place, we have more active weather coming our way from the end of the workweek into this weekend with what could be another strong storm set to arrive by this weekend. Temperatures during the next 7-day period will continue to range below seasonal averages with cool/chilly days and cold nights. Thankfully, this active pattern is just what we need to help catch back up to our snowpack deficit after such a rough December.

We will continue to monitor each of these winter systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!