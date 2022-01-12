Another Utahn pleads guilty in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man has pleaded guilty after being charged for crimes during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Willard Jake Peart, 40, of Toquerville, was previously charged back in April 2021 with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

He later plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol on Wednesday. Peart faces up to six months in prison for the crime.

According to court documents and surveilance video, Peart “removed his jacket and hat, eventually pulling out a red Trump flag and wrapping himself in the flag,” before entering the U.S. Capitol Building.

Surveilance photos of Peart inside the Capitol can be found below:

Courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice

Peart was one of several Utahns arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot and the second to enter a guilty plea.