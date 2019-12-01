Another truck rolls: I-215 off ramp closed in Davis County-now open

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Two trucks in two days. Another semi truck rolled closing the I-215 off ramp to Redwood Road in Davis County.

UPDATE 5pm: The I-215 off ramp to Redwood road is now open. Here is what the South Davis Metro Fire Department confirmed with ABC4 News:

The Truck was carrying an estimated 2300 gallons of beer waste (not actual beer). When the truck went over it spilled diesel fuel. That fuel had to be offloaded and the diesel fuel on the ground mitigated by the fire department’s Hazmat team. The truck was taking the beer waste to a recycling plant. No one was injured in the accident.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.