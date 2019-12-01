Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Another truck rolls: I-215 off ramp closed in Davis County-now open

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Two trucks in two days. Another semi truck rolled closing the I-215 off ramp to Redwood Road in Davis County.

UPDATE 5pm: The I-215 off ramp to Redwood road is now open. Here is what the South Davis Metro Fire Department confirmed with ABC4 News:

The Truck was carrying an estimated 2300 gallons of beer waste (not actual beer). When the truck went over it spilled diesel fuel. That fuel had to be offloaded and the diesel fuel on the ground mitigated by the fire department’s Hazmat team. The truck was taking the beer waste to a recycling plant. No one was injured in the accident.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

UDOT Snow Plows Keeping Roads Clear

Thumbnail for the video titled "UDOT Snow Plows Keeping Roads Clear"

Keep your valuables out of sight: Police offer tips to deter car thieves (5 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep your valuables out of sight: Police offer tips to deter car thieves (5 p.m.)"

Priority Ambulance bringing family members home for the holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Priority Ambulance bringing family members home for the holidays"

PETA protests "canada Goose" Jackets at Nordstrom

Thumbnail for the video titled "PETA protests "canada Goose" Jackets at Nordstrom"

ABC4 Exclusive Video: Missing and endangered man found safe thanks to alert news viewer

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC4 Exclusive Video: Missing and endangered man found safe thanks to alert news viewer"

Black Friday: crowds not as wild and the parking lots not as congested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday: crowds not as wild and the parking lots not as congested"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories