Another cougar sighting prompts warning for Cottonwood Heights residents

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (ABC4 News) – Do not leave children or pets unattended. That was the warning from Cottonwood Heights Police Monday after yet another cougar sighting.

Cottonwood Heights Police said in a tweet that a cougar had been spotted near Crestwood Park.

“We are working diligently with the Division of Wildlife Resources, to investigate the claims and to take whatever action is warranted in order to prevent the animal(s) from causing harm,” the tweet went on to say.

Earlier this month, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials were warning residents of cougars spotted near Big Cottonwood Canyon.

In light of the situation, Cottonwood Heights Police asked residents to keep a close eye on children and pets while outdoors and call police if they spot a big cat in the area.