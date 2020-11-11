Annual Ogden Regional Medical Center’s Thanksgiving walk/run for charity to be held virtually

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden Regional Medical Center’s walk/run for charity has had to make some changes for the first time in it’s 34 years of being held.

Hundreds of northern Utah residents usually gather on Thanksgiving morning at Ogden Regional Medical Center for the annual event which raises thousands of dollars and multiple truckloads of food for our local food banks from the ‘entry fees’.

This year, however, event organizers say it will be a little different.

“We feel it’s best to make this change to our Run/Walk this year In the interest of protecting our community.” Says Mark Adams, Chief Executive Officer at Ogden Regional Medical Center. “We’re hoping that our regular and faithful runners and walkers will understand the circumstances that caused this change, embrace the opportunity to do this a little differently this year, and most importantly continue to contribute food to those in our community who need it.”

An opening ceremony with Father Cummins from Newman Center will be conducted for online viewing on the Ogden Regional Facebook page at 9:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.

Participants can walk or run in the location of their choice and are encouraged to donate food to a local food bank, drop off food at the Ogden Regional Medical Center’s main entrance, or donate money to the Newman Center.

“The importance of this event has never been greater than it is at this time.” says Sister Stephanie Mongeon, former Director of Mission and Community Relations at Ogden Regional “Our Thanksgiving Run and Walk was established to help those in need in our community. We have so many who require help. By supporting these worthy organizations, we are able to reach out to others. This is the greatest sign of gratitude for our many blessings. We experience the true meaning of Thanksgiving. Our reward is a good feeling knowing that we have helped make a difference in someone’s life. And, as a bonus, we get the chance to work off a bit of that big dinner we’re due to have later that day!”

The run/walk is co-sponsored as a community service by Ogden Regional Medical Center and the Newman Center at Weber State University.

“Entry fees” for the event consist of any donation of nonperishable foods, goods or monetary contributions. Donations can be made to:

Ogden Rescue Mission, 2775 Wall Ave., Ogden UT 84401, https://ogdenrescuemission.org/

Lantern House, 269 W 33rd St, Ogden, UT 84401, https://www.stannescenter.org/

Catholic Community Services, 2504 F Ave, Ogden, UT 84401, https://www.ccsutah.org/

Salvation Army, 2615 Grant Ave, Ogden, UT 84401, https://satruck.org/