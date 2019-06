UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Animal control officials in Uintah County are investigating after a dead puppy was found in the Green River.

Officials say the circumstances are suspicious. “The breed is hard to say,” the shelter stated on Facebook. “Most of the fur was gone.”

On Monday, June 24, 2019 District animal control officers responded to the Jensen area for a dead puppy found in the… Posted by Uintah Animal Control and Shelter SSD on Monday, June 24, 2019

Investigators estimate the dog had been there about a week.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Dispatch at 1-435-789-4222.

