Animal Control officers crack down on dog owners

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC 4 News)- Salt Lake County Animal Services is cracking down on dog owners.

Monday morning at Memory Grove Park officers were citing owners for not having their dog on a leash; the first offense is $50.00.

“There have been a few times where I have been chased by dogs or barked and intimidated by dogs,” resident Zachary Gill said.

Officers said one resident received a citation. Animal Control says it has tried for months to educate people and handing out tickets is the last resort.

Folks who receive a citation have 30 days to pay the fine.

“Not everyone wants an unknown dog running up on them, especially after they’ve played in the water and they’re wet,” Animal Control Officer Ryan DeGrey said.

Salt Lake City ordinance requires all dogs to be on a leash at all times unless in a designated off-leash area.

That area at Memory Grove Park is north of the entrance when the paved road turns into gravel.

Some say the signs are confusing, so Animal Control says it is working with the city to post more signs in the park.

Officers will be monitoring the park at various times until September 1, 2019.

