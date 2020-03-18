Angel Moroni on top of SLC Temple damaged due to earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Angel Moroni on top of the Salt Lake Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ was damaged in Wednesday’s earthquake.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Magna, Utah, Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The following statement was released by the church spokesperson Daniel Woodruff:

“The Salt Lake Temple, which is undergoing a seismic upgrade, sustained some minor damage during Wednesday morning’s earthquake. The trumpet on the Angel Moroni statue fell off, and there is minor displacement of some of the temple’s smaller spire stones. No workers were injured. Crews on the job site have been sent home for the day, and a full assessment is underway to determine needs going forward. This event emphasizes why this project is so necessary to preserve this historic building and create a safer environment for all our patrons and visitors.”

