Amtrak Train stuck in Spanish Fork Canyon transfers passengers to alternate train

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – According to Amtrak Alerts, an amtrak train carrying nearly 40 passengers with a destination of Emeryville, California will terminate it’s route. Passengers will transfer to another train traveling to Helper where an alternate bus transportation will be provided.

The train has been stuck in Spanish Fork canyon halted by a large rock on the tracks just east of Provo.

UPDATE: Due to ongoing mechanical issues, Train 5 which departed Chicago (CHI) on 6/5 will terminate east of Provo (PRO). Passengers will transfer to Train 6 traveling to Helper (HER) where alternate bus transportation will be provided. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) June 7, 2020

The Train departed from Chicago on Friday, June 5th heading to towards it’s final destination.