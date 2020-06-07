Amtrak Train stuck in Spanish Fork Canyon transfers passengers to alternate train

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Train--railroad-tracks-generic-jpg_20161116140126-159532

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – According to Amtrak Alerts, an amtrak train carrying nearly 40 passengers with a destination of Emeryville, California will terminate it’s route. Passengers will transfer to another train traveling to Helper where an alternate bus transportation will be provided.

The train has been stuck in Spanish Fork canyon halted by a large rock on the tracks just east of Provo.

The Train departed from Chicago on Friday, June 5th heading to towards it’s final destination.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story