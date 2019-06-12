Newsfore Opt-In Form

Ammonia leak reported at Salt Lake City business

Nicolas Food Company building was evacuated

by: Trevor Warner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Early Wednesday morning, Salt Lake City Fire Department crews responded to reports of an Ammonia leak.

The call came from the Nicolas Food Company located at 5520 Harold Gatty Drive. The building was evacuated as crews worked to close all the valves involved.

A Twitter post from the Salt Lake City Fire Department, around 2:30 AM, said crews were able to close all the valves and that the scene was being cleared. No injuries were reported.



