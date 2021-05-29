American Fork wins 6A baseball championship with 8-0 victory over Pleasant Grove

OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – American Fork won a “pseudo” state championship last year after the pandemic cancelled the UHSAA spring sports season, when the Cavemen took the inaugural Last Chance Tournament.

This year, they left no doubt they are the best team in the state.

The Cavemen pounded Pleasant Grove Saturday afternoon, 8-0, to sweep the championship series and finish the regular season with a record of 30-1.

Fisher Ingersoll hit two home runs and drove in three runs, while Kaden Carpenter tossed a complete game shutout on the mound.

“We claimed it last year,” Ingersoll said about the Cavemen’s state title. “We claimed it as a state championship. But we wanted to come get the real one, the big one this year, and that’s what we exactly did.”

“It started with the offense,” said Carpenter, who scattered five hits for the victory. “Fisher has been on fire, he’s always had multiple base hits and the two home runs definitely got momentum going.”

Easton Whittaker and Ryder Robinson each drove in two runs as the Cavemen took control with a 5-run second inning.

American Fork won the first game of the best-of-three series Friday night, 9-6.