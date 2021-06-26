UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after South Salt Lake suspect, juvenile found, brought in for questioning

UPDATE: SATURDAY 6/26/21 9:14 a.m.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old juvenile has been canceled after she has been located along with the person of interest in what was suspected to be a non-family abduction.

According to the department’s media contact, both the teenage girl and the adult male captured on video in a suspected kidnapping on Friday night were found and brought into the South Salt Lake City Police Station for questioning shortly after the Amber Alert was issued.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide additional updates as they are made available.

ORIGINAL STORY: AMBER ALERT: Possible juvenile abduction captured on video in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have issued an Amber Alert after a possible kidnapping or abduction was captured on video surveillance on Friday night.

The incident has been categorized as a non-family abduction, according to the alert.

At a convenience store located at 310 E 3300 S in South Salt Lake, video shows a man driving a 1990 red Nissan Pathfinder with the license plate 798ZDF pulling into the parking lot at 10:28 p.m. As he is shown walking towards the store, a juvenile female passenger can be seen exiting the vehicle and running towards another patron, possibly trying to hide or escape. The man then is captured running after her, grabbing her and throwing her over his shoulder, putting her back in the vehicle, and driving away. The female was trashing and trying to break free the whole time.

An Amber Alert was activated at approximately 8:24 a.m. on Saturday. Police issued an endangered missing advisory at around 4:33 a.m. earlier in the morning.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30’s, long dark hair, worn in a partial ponytail and was wearing a white tank top, black baggy shorts, white belt, white shoes.

Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police

The victim, who was not named at this time, is listed as a 16-year-old with blonde hair standing 5-foot-4, weighing 120 pounds and was wearing a black sweatshirt, pink shorts, and was either barefoot or wearing white shoes.

Those with any information are asked to call police at 801-840-4000 or to simply dial 9 1 1.