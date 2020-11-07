AMBER ALERT: Police search for abducted infant from Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police issued an Amber Alert for an infant they say was abducted in Cedar City Friday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Public Safety says Peyton Everett Caraballo-Winston, a four-month-old infant was abducted in Cedar City Friday around 4 p.m. and may be in danger.

Police are on the lookout for his abductor identified as 31-year-old Emily Luciano. Luciano is 5-feet-ten inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

The abducted infant, Peyton Everett Caraballo-Winston, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Luciano was last seen driving a black 2016 Toyota Camry with Utah License Plate F299SF.

If you see Luciano, the infant or the vehicle, please call 9-1-1.