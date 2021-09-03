UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for infant abducted in Salt Lake City

UPDATE (6:05pm)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The amber alert for a missing infant in Salt lake City has been cancelled. Salt Lake City police have located 28-year-old Madison Felts and her infant son.

Felts was spotted and stopped by Salt Lake City police.

The child was reported safe and police are continuing to investigate.

ORIGINAL STORY (4:30pm)

An AMBER Alert has been issued for an infant abducted in Salt Lake City on Friday evening.

Salt Lake City Police describe the suspect as 28-year-old Madison Felts and says she was last seen with the infant near the Greyhound Bus Station at 300 S. and 600 W.

Police say Felts has brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black tights, brown sandals, and carrying a black and white backpack.

The victim has been identified as Sawyer Felts and police say he is about 18 inches tall, weighing about 5 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wrapped in a polka dot blanket.

AMBER ALERT – If you know the location of 28-year-old Madison Felts or her son, please call 9-1-1 immediately. They were last seen in the area of the Greyhound Bus Station at 300 S. and 600 W. #SLC #SaltLakeCity #Missing pic.twitter.com/ufPCSm2M8C — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 3, 2021

Police say the suspect was last seen driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan SUV.

SLCPD are still searching for the suspect and are asking anyone with knowledge of the suspect’s whereabouts to contact police immediately at (801) 799-3000 or to simply dial 911.

ABC4 will update this story as more details become available.