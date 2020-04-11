Amber Alert issued for 4 Wyoming children taken by non-custodial parent, troopers say

FREMONT COUNTY, Wyo. (ABC4 News) – An Amber Alert was activated for four children who troopers say were taken by a non-custodial parent.

Wyoming Highway Patrol says the children were taken from Riverton, Wyo. area by their biological mother 31-year-old Stacia Potter. She’s described as Native American, 5’01”, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Troopers say they may be traveling in a 2019 grey Dodge Ram truck with unknown or temporary tags hauling a large brown and a white bumper pull camper with Wyoming tag of 10-1788.

If you seen them, you’re asked to call Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 307-332-5611.

DESCRIPTION OF MISSING CHILDREN:

David Villescas Jr.

Age now: 5

Sex: Male

Skin: American Indian

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 4’0″

Weight: 30 lbs

Divine Peace Potter

Age now: 6

Sex: Female

Skin: American Indian

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 4’6″

Weight: 50 lbs

Xavier Potter

Age now: 14

Sex: Male

Skin: American Indian

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 110 lbs

Raelee Potter

Age now: 11

Sex: Female

Skin: American Indian

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 120 lbs

