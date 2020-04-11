Amber Alert issued for 4 Wyoming children taken by non-custodial parent, troopers say

FREMONT COUNTY, Wyo. (ABC4 News) – An Amber Alert was activated for four children who troopers say were taken by a non-custodial parent.
Wyoming Highway Patrol says the children were taken from Riverton, Wyo. area by their biological mother 31-year-old Stacia Potter. She’s described as Native American, 5’01”, brown hair, and brown eyes.
Troopers say they may be traveling in a 2019 grey Dodge Ram truck with unknown or temporary tags hauling a large brown and a white bumper pull camper with Wyoming tag of 10-1788.
If you seen them, you’re asked to call Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 307-332-5611.
DESCRIPTION OF MISSING CHILDREN:
David Villescas Jr.
- Age now: 5
- Sex: Male
- Skin: American Indian
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 4’0″
- Weight: 30 lbs
Divine Peace Potter
- Age now: 6
- Sex: Female
- Skin: American Indian
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 4’6″
- Weight: 50 lbs
Xavier Potter
- Age now: 14
- Sex: Male
- Skin: American Indian
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 110 lbs
Raelee Potter
- Age now: 11
- Sex: Female
- Skin: American Indian
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 5’0″
- Weight: 120 lbs
