Amber Alert canceled for 10-month old baby inside stolen car from Ogden

UPDATE (11/4/2020 12:52 p.m.)

The Amber Alert for the 10-month-old taken when a car was stolen in Ogden Wednesday morning has been canceled.

Police in Ogden were able to arrest two suspects after a pursuit. The child was not inside the vehicle at the time of the chase.

The child is safe and unharmed.

Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt said there will be a press conference at the Francom Public Safety Building located at 2186 Lincoln Avenue in Ogden at 3:30 p.m.

ABC4 will stream the press conference on our Facebook.

Additional details have not yet been released. We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Amber Alert notification of a child abduction is coming out of Ogden Wednesday morning.

The Department of Public Safety says a 10-month old baby was stolen from the 600 block of Patterson Street in Ogden.

In a post on the Ogden Police Department Facebook, they said the car was stolen with the baby inside.

Amila Spratley-apke was wearing a pink onesie with a bunny. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet tall and weighs about 16 pounds.

The suspect was driving a grey 2008 Acura TL with license plate G 5 6 5 B U.





If you have any information please call Police at 801-395-8221 or simply dial 9 1 1.