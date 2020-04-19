AMBER Alert glitch: DPS discontinues wireless alerts until further notice

(ABC4 News) – At 3:33 a.m. on Sunday, people around Utah woke to the blare of an emergency alert on their cell phones, notifying them of a Utah AMBER Alert, but the alert provided no additional information. Following the glitch, the Department of Public Safety announced it will discontinue sending AMBER Alerts through the Wireless Emergency Alert system in the future.

South Salt Lake City Police used the alert system to help locate 4-year-old Arilyn Crow, who was reportedly abducted by her biological mother, who is not her legal guardian, according to police.

The alert contained information about the car in question (a silver Pontiac Grand Prix with Utah plates: F142SY) and a description of Arilyn and what she was wearing (a pink shirt and a diaper). All information people did not get from the Amber Alert on their cell phones.

At 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a Wireless Emergency Alert went out notifying people of a Utah AMBER Alert, but the alert provided no additional information.

Law enforcement canceled the AMBER Alert for Arilyn at 6:08 a.m. after she was reportedly found unharmed in Salt Lake City.

According to Capt. Danielle Croyle with South Salt Lake Police, the information did go through with the alerts to the highway system and to media but not cell phones, which receive the alert through the WEA system.

It is not the first time a Utah AMBER Alert came through with incomplete information or lacking details entirely.

In September of 2019, an AMBER Alert (once again out of South Salt Lake) went out with just the words “gry Toyt.”

September 2019 AMBER Alert notification contained only the words “gry Toyt.”

The subject of the AMBER Alert, Khaliyah Alvarez, was found within hours, but the initial AMBER Alert was very vague and confusing for many.

Executive Officer Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police Department told ABC4 News back in September, “there is a flaw in the system and we are going to determine what it was and how to correct it. And so, we will be ready next time. We want to do some type of training session where we can put some information in and see how it comes out and run the system.”

Exec. Officer Keller also told ABC4 in September that South Salt Lake Police Administrators would review the Amber Alert process with other area departments and BCI to get a better handle on putting information out to the public.

Capt. Croyle told ABC4 News Sunday that they would be working with the Utah Department of Public Safety to resolve the issue.

DPS announced later on Sunday that it would put a pause on sending future AMBER Alerts through the Wireless Emergency Alert system.

“We are conducting a thorough review of the system. This means WEA will not be available for local law enforcement agencies to send AMBER Alerts until a complete review of the system can be completed,” said Joe Dougherty with Division of Emergency Management in a release to ABC4 News.

“The alert, which was sent statewide as a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) at 3:33 a.m., mistakenly included no useful information. We recognize that this has happened with AMBER Alerts in September and in November. Over the past several months, we have been working to improve AMBER Alert notifications.”

Dougherty said that they will suspend the use of the Wireless Emergency Alert system for AMBER Alerts until they can conduct a complete review of the system.

Until then, Dougherty explained that various other methods for sending out alerts will still be active. Those methods include alerts to law enforcement, news media, social media and the alert.utah.gov website.