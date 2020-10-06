UPDATE: Amber Alert for 6-year-old girl missing from Summit County canceled

UPDATE: Officials have confirmed that the Amber Alert that was issued earlier Tuesday has been canceled. The alert was initially issued for 6-year-old Chanzi Delgado. Delgado was found in Taylorsville and her father, who took her, is in custody.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for missing 6-year-old, Chanzi Delgado. Officials say that Delgado was intentionally taken from her mother by the child’s estranged father, Mark Anthony Delgado after he requested that he and Chanzi’s mother get back together to work out their relationship.

Mark Delgado went to South Dakota four days ago and brought the child and mother to a friend’s residence in Summit County to reconcile their relationship.

Delgado then left the Summit County residence with the child to ‘run errands’ in a borrowed vehicle around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Delgado and the child never returned.

According to police, the child’s mother received a Facebook message from the father telling her that he was taking the child to Los Angeles out of retribution for making him suffer by not seeing his child for the last four years.

Mark Anthony Delgado

Deputies were provided a court order from the Indian Child Welfare Division out of South Dakota which states the child’s grandmother was awarded temporary custody of Chanzi in Aug. 2019. Mr. Delgado does not have legal custody of Chanzi.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the child was abducted by the father and is in imminent danger.

Chanzi Delgado is 6-years-old and is Native American. She is about 4 feet tall, weighs 92 pounds, has brown eyes, and has shoulder-length brown hair. She is missing her four front top teeth. All of her other teeth have silver caps. Her right pointer finger has deformity from a previous injury.

Mr. Delgado’s vehicle is a black 2007 GMC Yukon XL with aftermarket chrome wheels. The vehicle has Utah license plates 8G4PP.

Delgado’s Car

Mark Anthony Delgado is a Hispanic 49-year-old male who is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved bald head. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black short sleeve dress shirt with a white tank top underneath the shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Chanzi Delgado and Mark Anthony Delgado are asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (435)615-3601.