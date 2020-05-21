AMBER Alert canceled: 4-year-old found safe

DUCHESNE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – UPDATE: The AMBER Alert was canceled about 30 minutes after it was issued. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was found.

Utah authorities issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday evening for a child missing out of Duchesne County.

Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says 4-year-old Jackson Barlow was taken from Fruitland Wednesday.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing brown button down shirt blue jeans black sneakers. He has sandy hair and blue eyes. He is 3’4″ tall and weighs about 45 lbs.

The suspect who at this time is only described as a white man with brown hair is believed to driving a dark gray Nissan Altima. Authorities say the car could also be a Sentra and the logo on the front hood of the car is broken.

If you have any information please call Police at 435-789-4222 or simply dial 9-1-1.

