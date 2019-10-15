Amazon looking to hire 700 full-time employees in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- More than 700 full-time positions are available at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Salt Lake City.
Positions include everything from receiving inventory to packing and shipping customer orders.
Amazon’s minimum wage is $15 an hour. Employees will also receive benefits starting on day one including comprehensive full health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon’s innovative CareerChoice program which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.
Apply here. Candidates must be older than 18 and hae a high school diploma.
