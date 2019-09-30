Altercation turns bloody when man uses scissors to stab victim

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) — A Utah man was arrested on assault charges after stabbing a victim with scissors.

According to a probable cause statement, Lawrence Grockett was in an altercation with a male victim when Grockett assaulted him with a closed fist.

The victim then obtained a pair of scissors to defend himself, but Grockett took the scissors and stabbed him in the leg.

The statement wrote, “The victim had profuse bleeding and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.”

