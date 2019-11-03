Altercation at Lehi McDonald’s leads to shooting, multiple arrests

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – An altercation between juveniles at the McDonald’s in Lehi lead to shooting, and multiple arrests Saturday night.

According to Lehi City officials, the incident unfolded at the restaurant located at 48 S. 850 East around midnight.

Police are not certain what led to the physical altercation that led to one shot being fired from one of the teens.

One of the juveniles was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the bullet grazed their head.

Three juveniles were taken into custody and transported to the Slate Canyon Youth Center in Provo. The rest were released to their parents or guardians.

Police do not believe this incident is gang related.

