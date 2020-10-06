Alta, Brighton High Schools move to split schedule

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A temporary split schedule for Alta and Brighton High Schools will go into effect on Wednesday, Oct. 7. According to the Canyons School District website, the split schedule will open the doors for students to return to campus for classes while also decreasing the number of students on campus at any one time.

The school district hopes that this move to the split schedule will reduce the number of students quarantined after a possible exposure to COVID-19, better support physical distancing, and supplement existing contact tracing efforts.

The decision to return to on-campus learning in smaller numbers stemmed from the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with the schools, as well as the rate of transmission in the community. The number of COVID-19 cases in Canyons School District is available on the district’s data dashboard.

The new split schedule will replace the online-only learning that went into effect on Sept. 23 at the two high schools due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Parents of students at the affected high schools received information on their student’s new schedule on Monday. The district says that when students are not physically at school, their learning will be supported through Canvas.

According the the district, it is hoped that students will return to on-campus learning on a regular schedule on Monday, Oct. 26. The district notes that returning to a regular schedule is all dependent upon the confirmed number of active COVID-19 cases.

After-school activities and sports events will continue as scheduled in line with the guidelines established by the Utah High School Activities Association and health officials.

The district realizes there may be concerns or questions. Please direct questions by email to communications@canyonsdistrict.org. Parents also can call the District Office at 801-826-5000 or the Main Offices of the schools.