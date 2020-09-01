Alpine School District facing challenges over COVID-19 outbreaks, modifying high school protocols

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC 4 News)— Due to an outbreak of COVID 19 cases in the Alpine School District, and a spike in cases in the city of Pleasant Grove, officials are having to modify the way things are being done.

Pleasant Grove High is temporarily closed and has plans to reopen on Thursday on a transition model. The district says students attending school face to face will be divided by their last name- so two days a week only half the students will be in school at a time.

The rest of the week students will learn online.

Parent Natalie Wennergren although her kids are not directly impacted by COVID 19, her heart breaks for students at the high school.

“I think it’s great that they are being cautious,” said Wennergren. “I think the poor students they have dealt with so much already and they were really excited to go back to school.”

Wennergren hopes this serves as a reminder for people in her community.

“I think that certainly contributes. I think it’s hard to separate a community high school from a community,” Ralph Clegg Director Utah County Health said. “This is a pretty conservative town, maybe this will be a wake up for some people in town that they will take it a little more seriously.”

The school district sent ABC4 News a statement:

“Alpine School District has worked collaboratively with the Utah Health Department, the Utah County Health Department, and Pleasant Grove City as an elevated number of COVID-19 cases has warranted further intervention in the community and at Pleasant Grove High School. It is our hope that the entire community works together, and we will be able to stop the spread.”

In coordination with the health department- free covid testing will be offered to residents.

Everyone regardless of symptoms is encouraged to get tested.