UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Alpine Loop will finally open this week.

The route, known mostly for its scenic views and stunning vistas, will open Friday, June 14th.

The loop (SR-92) takes drivers from American Fork Canyon to Provo Canyon through Uinta National Forest.

The road is typically open late May to late October, depending on the weather.

Utah County officials say the Granite Flat Campground will also open, but there is currently no water available at the site.

