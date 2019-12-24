Days
Alleged thief uses bear spray on Ogden Assistant Manager

OGDEN (ABC4 News) – An assistant manager was sprayed in the face with bear spray Saturday night. Police say the suspect was trying to get away after stealing cough syrup.

Ogden Police Lieutenant Brian Eynon says it all happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Police say 43-year-old Duane Dreamer and a woman went into the WinCo Foods located on 205 W 12th Street. A probable cause statement shows Dreamer allegedly grabbing the over the counter medication they didn’t pay for and walking out the front door.

“In this particular case, the personnel decided to chase them and ultimately the male suspect was booked into the Weber County Jail for robbery,” says Lt. Eynon.

Police say once outside Dreamer pulled out a can of bear spray and sprayed the assistant manager right in the face.

“It is not comfortable,” the lieutenant says.

A probable cause statement indicates that the assistant manager then fought Dreamer tackling him to the ground. Police say he held him there with another loss prevention person until they arrived.

Lt. Eynon adds, “From what I understand the person who was sprayed with the bear spray is going to be just fine.”

Duane Dreamer Booking Photo

The woman Dreamer was with police say ran away.
Detectives say Dreamer is a known criminal in the Ogden area and they are checking with his known associates to find her.

ABC4 News contacted WinCo Food about the incident. We were referred to the corporate headquarters and did not hear back by the time of this report.

