Alleged murder victim identified as former Dixie State football player

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The man allegedly shot in a closet of his home by his roommate at an apartment complex in St. George Tuesday night has been identified as Jamal “Tank” Goodman, a former football player at Dixie State University, according to university officials.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Dixie State football student-athlete Jamal “Tank” Goodman. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates, and coaches through this difficult time,” according to the Dixie State Athletic’s Facebook page.

Officers with the St. George Police Department tell ABC4 News the initial call came in at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Legacy Ridge Apartments at 1990 East and 514 South. Authorities located an adult male on scene with an injury to his chest.

Police said Tommy Bradshaw Jr., 32, was on scene and admitted to officers he had shot and killed his roommate.

Bradshaw told police he had been in the residence when the victim returned home and hit his bedroom door loudly, according to police. The suspect told police he retrieved a handgun from his closet, left the room to seek out his roommate, located him in a closet and shot him.

Bradshaw has been charged with first degree murder. He remains in custody and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in 5th District Court Friday at 1:30 p.m.