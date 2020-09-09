Weber School District cancels classes and facilities on Wednesday

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Weber County School District announced they will close all their schools and facilities on Wednesday amid on-going, wide-spread power outages and other wind-related safety concerns.
In a press release issued by the school district, notifications were sent to parents and students earlier this morning.
“A high wind warning remains in effect until 9:00 a.m. throughout the district. The forecast then calls for improving conditions throughout the day. This will allow us to assess our facilities and do any necessary clean-up,” the statement reads.
The district is anticipating outdoor fields at the high schools will be open by 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.
“Extra-curricular activities may continue which would include sports practices. This will be a school-based decision. Students personally impacted by recent storms will not be required to attend.”
