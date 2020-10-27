Phase 1 of new SLC Airport complete

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Concourse B at the new Salt Lake City International Airport makes its debut Tuesday.

According to officials with Salt Lake City International Airport, shortly after midnight, the second act opened at The New SLC with the debut of Concourse B.

The first flight out of Concourse B was a Southwest flight service to Oakland, California.

We spoke to a passenger whose husband also aboard the flight worked on the airport.

“Probably just go for the day- we are just going to relax for the day he has been working so hard on this,” Murray resident Amy Bishop said. “On the way down, he was pointing out all the little things this is what we did here this is what we did here”.

The new concourse has more shops and restaurants with 21 more gates for various airlines.

As of midnight, aircraft were no longer loading and unloading passengers in the former airport concourses C, F, and G. All airlines serving SLC are now operating out of entirely new facilities.

Concourse A of the airport opened six weeks ago on Sept. 15. It houses 25 gates designated for Delta Airlines and some international gates.

The total cost of the airport project is $4.1 billion dollars.





Courtesy: Salt Lake City International Airport

“Today is like icing on the cake,” said Bill Wyatt, Salt Lake Department of Airports, executive director. “It’s been six weeks since the successful opening of The New SLC and today we welcome all of our airline partners to their new home in Concourse B, which completes Phase I of the project.”

Airport officials released the following additional facts about Concourse B:

Contractor for Concourse B is Austin-Okland Joint Venture (AOJV)

The 21 gates have been allocated as follows: Alaska-1, American-2, Delta-7, Frontier-1, JetBlue-1, Southwest-4, and United-2. In addition, there are three common use—or city gates—that will be used by various airlines as needed.

Gates B21 and B24 will serve as access points to a hard-stand operation for primarily regional aircraft.

Electronic plug-ins are available at each seat in the gate area.

Aircraft gates that employ the SAFEGATE Aircraft Docking System to provide pilots active guidance to support safe, efficient and precise automated aircraft parking during all operating conditions.

Eight restrooms (seven with private lactation rooms) with deep bathroom stalls and unique Whimsy Wall artwork. Passengers are never more than 150 feet away from the next restroom facility.

Ability to add 8 gates in a second phase, and 15 gates in a third phase.

With Phase I of The New SLC complete, officials say demolition is underway on the previous airport structure to begin building the next phase. Phase II includes the build-out of Concourse A to the east and construction of the concrete portion of a permanent tunnel to transport passengers between concourses A and B. This is expected to be completed by late 2024.