Alex Whipple sentenced to life for murder of 5-year-old niece

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- The man convicted of murdering his 5-year-old niece was sentenced Tuesday.

Alex Whipple 21, will serve life without the possibility of parole for aggravated murder and 25 to life for two counts of kidnapping, rape, and sodomy.

Whipple admitted to killing Lizzy Shelley and disclosed the location of her body in exchange for dropping the death penalty as a possible conviction.

Family and close friends of the family testified during the sentencing.

One of Lizzy’s other uncles addressed the court asking “How can someone do something like that to their own niece?” and said he hopes to “never to see a monster like him again.”

Lizzy’s mom spoke to reporters after the sentencing. Watch>>>

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

