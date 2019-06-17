Alex Whipple search warrant reveals details in Logan Police interview

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – We are learning more about five-year-old Elizabeth ‘Lizzy’ Shelley’s case Monday.

A search warrant reveals what police learned after Lizzy went missing on May 25th, 2019.

For days, dozens of law enforcement officials searched Cache County looking for Lizzy.

Her uncle Alex Whipple made a deal with Cache County Prosecutors to take the death penalty off the table for the location of Lizzy’s body.

At the time Cache County Attorney James Swink said, “The state will look forward to never letting this person out of prison, the defendant, ever. We look to lock him up for the rest of his life and never have him back on the streets.”

The search warrant shows us what officials took from Lizzy’s home that includes a child’s toothbrush, pink children’s underwear, butcherblock with nine knives and a sharpening stick, doll toy, green vape, children’s Christmas craft with handprints, longboard skateboard, green bathroom rug, swabs from bathroom area, black sheet, and a child’s blanket comforter.

The search warrant speaks on Whipple’s behaviors in an interview with Logan Police.

Detective Andrew Soelberg states, “When Alexander was first brought into the interview room he began to wipe his hands in what appeared to be an attempt to clean something off of them.”

When asked about Lizzy the detective states, “Alexander gave very soft denials and appeared to stall before answering the questions.”

The court document goes on to state, “During the interview, Detective Woods noticed a small laceration on the pointer finger of Alexander’s hand. The wound could be consistent with someone holding a knife and stabbing, then the hand slides onto the blade of the knife.”

Whipple was charged with aggravated murder, child kidnapping, rape, and sodomy on a child, desecration of a human body and two counts obstruction.

Alex Whipple is scheduled to be back in court on June 24th at 4 pm for a preliminary hearing.

