SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Quarterback Alex Smith has been elected to the College Football Hall Fame, becoming the first Utah player ever to receive that honor.

Legendary Utes coach Ike Armstrong was elected in 1957.

As a Ute, Smith was a first-team All-American and a Heisman Trophy Finalist in 2004, finishing his collegiate career with 5,203 passing yards and 47 touchdowns, adding 1,072 rushing yards and 15 rushing scores. He was a two-time All-Mountain West selection, earning MWC Offensive Player of the Year and National Player of the Year by Sports Illustrated in his final season with the Utes.

Since his final game as a Ute on Jan. 1, 2005 in the Fiesta Bowl, which he earned MVP recognition, Smith is still cemented in the Utah Football record book, ranking in the top-10 all-time in 16 career statistics. He also still holds the record for career passing efficiency (164.42) and yards per pass completion (13.38), also ranking second in career completion percentage (.663) and fourth in quarterback wins (21).

He is also still the school record-holder for single-season touchdown passes (32) and total touchdowns (42), along with the bowl record for touchdown passes (4 vs. Pittsburgh in the Fiesta Bowl) and the Rice-Eccles Stadium record for yards per play (10.36 vs. Texas A&M, 2004, minimum 37 plays).

All of his accolades on and off the field earned him the No. 1 overall draft spot in 2005 to San Francisco, going on to have a 16-year career in the NFL. He earned Pro Bowl invitations three times, eventually being named the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after returning to the field from a gruesome leg injury that almost took his life.

From 2005-2020, Smith played for San Francisco (2005-12), Kansas City (2013-17) and Washington (2018-20), seeing action in 174 career games. He completed 3,250 passes for 35,650 yards and 199 touchdowns, ranking in the top-35 all-time in the NFL in career passing yards.

The full Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be announced tomorrow.