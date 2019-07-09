Airborne semi lands on railroad tracks, catches fire near NSL refineries

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A semi caught fire near an oil refinery in North Salt Lake Tuesday.

Troopers say the driver of the semi was on I-215 at the I-15 split when, for an unknown reason, they lost control of the vehicle which went airborne and landed on the tracks below.

Airborne semi catches fire. (Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol)

The southbound I-15 ramp to westbound I-215 North was closed for a little over an hour as crews worked to put out the flames.

FrontRunner was also impacted. A bus bridge has been put in place northbound from Woods Cross to Ogden.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

