Aggies get defensive for 9th straight win, beating San Diego State, 57-45

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After winning its last eight games by an average margin of 30 points, Utah State knew it was in for a battle against San Diego State Thursday night in Logan.

In an anticipated defensive showdown, the Aggies prevailed with a 57-45 victory for its ninth straight win. Utah State also ended the nation’s longest road winning streak at 13.

Neemias Queta tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds, while Brock Miller poured in a season-high 16 points, as the Aggies stayed undefeated in Mountain West Conference play at 7-0, 10-3 overall.

“That was a great win against a great team,” said Miller, who made 4 of 10 from beyond the arc. “They had a long road winning streak and we were able to finish that off tonight. San Diego State is a great offensive and defensive team. It was a low scoring game, but at the end of the day I thought we were the toughest team. We were able to come out with the win, and it was big for us.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half. Utah State scored 24 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 25 points in the second half for San Diego State marked the fewest of the season for the road team.

The Aggies forced 16 turnovers, and held the Aztecs to just 31.5 percent from the floor.

“I thought we defended at a very high level, as did they,” said Utah State head coach Craig Smith. “But to be able to hold a team like that to 45 points and that kind of shooting percentage, I think our guys did an excellent job.”

Nathan Mensah had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Aztecs (9-3, 3-2). Matt Mitchell added 10 points before leaving with a knee injury.

Utah State and San Diego State will square off against Saturday at 11:00 a.m.