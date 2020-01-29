Aggies blast Wyoming, 68-45, setting up showdown with San Diego State

LARAMIE, Wyo. (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State may be getting hot at just the right time.

Sam Merrill scored 14 points, while Alphonso Anderson added 13 points off the bench as the Aggies cruised to their third straight victory, 68-45 over Wyoming on Tuesday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

Utah State held Wyoming to just 16 points in the first half, and 30 percent shooting from the field for the game.

The Aggies now have a showdown Saturday at #4 San Diego State. The Aztecs are the only undefeated team in the nation with a record of 21-0.

Brock Miller finished with 11 points for Utah State (17-6, 6-4 Mountain West), which has won its last three games by an average of 21.3 points. The Aggies have held two of those opponents – Air Force and Wyoming – to 47 points or less.

Hunter Maldonado and Kwane Marble scored 14 points apiece for the Cowboys (5-17, 0-10 MW), who dropped their eighth straight game. Utah State held Jake Hendricks, a product of Sky View High School, to zero points on 0-for-7 shooting from the field – all from 3-point range.

Wyoming made ust 23.3 percent from beyond the arc (7-of-30).

Utah State nearly doubled Wyoming on the glass as it outrebounded the Cowboys 41-23. Neemias Queta (12 boards) and Justin Bean (10) combined for 22 rebounds, just one shy of the entire Wyoming team.

Queta, who finished with eight points, opened the game’s scoring with a dunk just 12 seconds into the contest. Four seconds later, the Cowboys took their one and only lead of the night when Maldonado hit a 3-pointer.

Miller gave the Aggies the lead back for good at the 18:12 mark when he knocked down a jumper to make it 4-3.

Wyoming kept it close for the majority of the first half, but Utah State finally created separation when it used a 12-4 run to turn just a one-point lead into a 25-16 advantage at the break. It marked the fewest points the Aggies had scored in a half this season.

The Aggies led by as many as 29 in the second half.

Utah State lost its last meeting against the Aztecs at home on January 4th, 77-68.