Aggies basketball team picks up first victory of the season, 82-71

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State basketball team is not leaving South Dakota empty handed.

After two straight losses to VCU and South Dakota State, the Aggies picked up its first victory of the season, beating Northern Iowa at the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic, 82-71.

Marco Anthony led the way with 22 points, while Rollie Worster had 17 points for Utah State. Neemias Queta added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and Justin Bean had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a team-high four assists.

The Utah State starters scored 78 of the team’s 82 points, making 47 percent of its shots from the field.

Trailing 55-50 with just over 13 minutes left in the game, Utah State went on a 17-4 run over the next six minutes to take the lead for good.

After committing 34 turnovers in its first two games of the tournament, the Aggies turned the ball over just 13 times against the Panthers, while dishing out 14 assists.

Brock Miller added nine points, making two of Utah State’s seven three-pointers.

Utah State (1-2) next hosts BYU on December 5th at the Spectrum.